Former railway tunnel to test racing cars
A disused railway tunnel is to be turned into a test centre for motor vehicles including racing cars.

The tunnel, in Catesby, Northamptonshire, is 1.7 miles (2.7km) long and perfectly straight.

Vehicles will travel through it at up to 100mph to test things like engine performance and aerodynamics.

