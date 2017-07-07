Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former Catesby railway tunnel to be used to test racing cars
A disused railway tunnel is to be turned into a test centre for motor vehicles including racing cars.
The tunnel, in Catesby, Northamptonshire, is 1.7 miles (2.7km) long and perfectly straight.
Vehicles will travel through it at up to 100mph to test things like engine performance and aerodynamics.
-
07 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-northamptonshire-40517407/former-catesby-railway-tunnel-to-be-used-to-test-racing-carsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window