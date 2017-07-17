Media player
Kyran Duff, five, called 999 when his mum became unconscious
A five-year-old boy who called 999 when his mother became unconscious received an award for his bravery and quick-thinking.
Kyran Duff, from Daventry, Northamptonshire, called the East Midlands Ambulance Service when mum Nikki became unwell.
She has since recovered.
17 Jul 2017
