Garden for dementia patients built at Kettering General Hospital
Work has started on transforming a disused courtyard at Kettering General Hospital into a garden for dementia patients.
More than £27,000 has been raised by local people as part of the hospital's Forget-Me-Not appeal.
13 Oct 2017
