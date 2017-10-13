New garden for dementia patients
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Garden for dementia patients built at Kettering General Hospital

Work has started on transforming a disused courtyard at Kettering General Hospital into a garden for dementia patients.

More than £27,000 has been raised by local people as part of the hospital's Forget-Me-Not appeal.

  • 13 Oct 2017
Go to next video: Call for better dementia support