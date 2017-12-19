Downton makeover for Diana's former home
Princess Diana childhood home in Downton aided makeover

The childhood home of Princess Diana has had its 160-year-old carpet replaced, with the help of the man who wrote Downton Abbey.

Her brother Earl Spencer said Lord Fellowes, creator of historical period drama Downton Abbey, helped source a manufacturer.

The earl, who lives at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, told how he and his late sister used to ride down its grand staircase on tea trays.

