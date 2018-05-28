Flash-flooding hits Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire hit by flash flooding

Parts of Northamptonshire were by flash flooding on Sunday night.

James Hill, councillor for the Rectory Farm area, posted this video from the Far Cotton area of Northampton on his Twitter account.

  • 28 May 2018
