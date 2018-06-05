High-speed driver missed train by seconds

Video

A driver narrowly missed a train on a level crossing as he sped away from police, reaching speeds of up to 115mph (185km/h).

Isaiah Eghobamien, 20, sped through Fulbourn in Cambridgeshire at about 21:20 BST on 25 April, swerving past level crossing barriers and missing a train by about two seconds.

He drove down an exit slip road on the A11 and eventually crashed while attempting a turn at about 100mph (160km/h). Eghobamien, who seriously injured himself and five passengers, was described by police as "persistently dangerous".

At Cambridge Crown Court on 30 May Eghobamien, of Allerton Road, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, admitted one count of dangerous driving and was sentenced to a year in a young offenders institution and banned from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Police have now released the footage of the incident.