Cafe combats cost of school holiday food
Northampton cafe combats cost of school holiday food

Paying for children's food during the summer holidays can prove tough for many families who usually get free school meals, but one community cafe is lending a helping hand.

Elsie's Cafe, in Northampton, is giving out lunch bags to children and hopes to put an end to food waste in the process.

  • 07 Aug 2018
