Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northampton cafe combats cost of school holiday food
Paying for children's food during the summer holidays can prove tough for many families who usually get free school meals, but one community cafe is lending a helping hand.
Elsie's Cafe, in Northampton, is giving out lunch bags to children and hopes to put an end to food waste in the process.
-
07 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-northamptonshire-45097620/northampton-cafe-combats-cost-of-school-holiday-foodRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window