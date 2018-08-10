Crufts contenders compete at dog festival
Crufts contenders compete at Rockingham agility festival

More than 3,000 dogs and their owners have travelled from all over the world to take part in a competition that could land them a place at Crufts.

The International Agility Festival at Rockingham Castle, near Corby in Northamptonshire, is an annual four-day event that puts pets through their paces on a special obstacle course.

  • 10 Aug 2018
