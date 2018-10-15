Conker queen 'practised for 20 minutes'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World Conker Champion 'practised for 20 minutes'

The winner of the World Conker Championships has said her training amounted to "20 minutes in the dark" the night before the event.

Karen Holloway, 32, from Derby, was declared the overall winner in blustery and wet conditions in Southwick, Northamptonshire.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Conker king 'hadn't played for 70 years'