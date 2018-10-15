Video

The winner of the World Conker Championships has said her training amounted to "20 minutes in the dark" the night before the event.

Karen Holloway, 32, from Derby, was declared the overall winner in blustery and wet conditions in Southwick, Northamptonshire.

