Asylum seeker hopes to be 'next Mo Farah'

An unaccompanied asylum seeker, whose journey to England saw him walk across the Sahara desert and cross the Mediterranean, says he hopes to be the "next Mo Farah".

Eritrean Abedom Beyene, 17, arrived in the UK last year and was placed in a supported living home in Northampton.

He has become a regular at the town’s parkrun, running it in a personal best time of 15 minutes 37 seconds.

His coach Peter Currington said Mr Beyene is "probably the most talented youngster I have ever come across".

Mr Beyene told the BBC he wants to be "the next Mo Farah", adding "I'm hoping to be a champion".