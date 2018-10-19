Video

Video from a 1959 newsreel has come to light, revealing the day a lion dropped in for a pint at a village pub.

Simba lived at Wellingborough Zoo in Northamptonshire and his keeper Morris Sharpe occasionally used to take him home.

One day he drove the 15-month-old to the Red Lion pub in Isham, where the animal is said to have drunk about 12 pints of beer.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.