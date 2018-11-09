Sheep wear spray on poppies 'with pride'
Farmer sprays poppies on sheep for Remembrance Day

A farmer has sprayed poppies on to her sheep to mark Remembrance Day.

June Longhurst, who farms in Raunds, Northamptonshire, said she wanted to recognise animals that were killed in World War One.

She used sheep marking spray for the poppies.

"I think they're wearing their poppies with pride," she said.

