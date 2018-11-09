Sheep wear spray on poppies 'with pride'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Farmer sprays poppies on sheep for Remembrance Day
A farmer has sprayed poppies on to her sheep to mark Remembrance Day.
June Longhurst, who farms in Raunds, Northamptonshire, said she wanted to recognise animals that were killed in World War One.
She used sheep marking spray for the poppies.
"I think they're wearing their poppies with pride," she said.
-
09 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-northamptonshire-46151633/farmer-sprays-poppies-on-sheep-for-remembrance-dayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window