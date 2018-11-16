'Bleeping' parrot sparks 999 call-out

Video

A parrot's "amazing" impersonation of a smoke alarm led to firefighters being called out to a home.

A crew arrived at the property in Daventry, Northamptonshire, after the alarm was heard three times.

They cleaned out a smoke detector at the home, but heard the noise again and discovered the "alarm" was coming from one of two pet grey parrots mimicking the sound.

Owner Steve Dockerty, 63, pulled an emergency alarm cord to alert his carers when he heard what he thought was the smoke alarm.

He said: "Jazz loves to imitate things and he imitated a smoke alarm so well, they called the fire brigade."