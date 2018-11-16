Video

A parrot's "amazing" impersonation of a smoke alarm led to firefighters being called out to a home.

A crew arrived at the property in Daventry, Northamptonshire, after the alarm was heard three times, only to discover the sound was coming from one of two pet grey parrots mimicking the sound.

Owner Steve Dockerty, 63, pulled an emergency alarm cord to alert his carers when he heard what he thought was the smoke alarm.

