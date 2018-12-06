Former police station used for homeless

Video

A police station vacated by the town's force is being used to house the homeless.

The station in Corby, Northamptonshire, has been turned into a temporary shelter for 35 people by a local charity.

The site has beds and washing facilities, and volunteers from Corby Nightlight provide catering to the residents.

It is hoped the shelter can provide a new home to dozens of people - with a range of ages - who are currently living in a makeshift camp in nearby woodland.