Former police station used for homeless

Corby's former police station being used to house homeless
A police station vacated by the town's force is being used to house the homeless.
The station in Corby, Northamptonshire, has been turned into a temporary shelter for 35 people by a local charity.
The site has beds and washing facilities, and volunteers from Corby Nightlight provide catering to the residents.
It is hoped the shelter can provide a new home to dozens of people - with a range of ages - who are currently living in a makeshift camp in nearby woodland.
06 Dec 2018
