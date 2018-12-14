Armed robbery at jewellers caught on film

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armed robbery at Northampton jewellers caught on film
A video filmed during an armed robbery at a town centre jewellers shows men running from the shop to a waiting car.
It happened at Michael Jones in Gold Street, Northampton, at about 10:40 GMT.
Northamptonshire Police said a car was driven into the store. Then five men in balaclavas got out and threatened staff with weapons before making off in a silver Hyundai with jewellery.
The Hyundai was later found abandoned in Auctioneers Way, Northampton.
14 Dec 2018
