Armed robbery at jewellers caught on film

Video

A video filmed during an armed robbery at a town centre jewellers shows men running from the shop to a waiting car.

It happened at Michael Jones in Gold Street, Northampton, at about 10:40 GMT.

Northamptonshire Police said a car was driven into the store. Then five men in balaclavas got out and threatened staff with weapons before making off in a silver Hyundai with jewellery.

The Hyundai was later found abandoned in Auctioneers Way, Northampton.