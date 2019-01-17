Video

Three people in their 70s have earned a black belt in Taekwondo having only taken up the martial art five years ago.

Seventy-five-year-olds Keith Harry and Jean Glanville, and 70-year-old Kathy Harry, earned their belts after attending classes at their local village hall in Grafton Regis, Northamptonshire.

Another woman in the group - Kathy Finnegan, aged 63 - has also achieved the feat.

"Taekwondo is a great way to keep fit and it's never too late to learn, as we've proved," said Mr Harry.