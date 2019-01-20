Video

The number of people working through the night in the UK has gone up by 150,000, according to the TUC.

It wants to see greater protection for the three-and-a-half million people who are employed as shift workers in the UK.

Some scientists believe nocturnal working can reduce life expectancy by as much as six years.

The Health and Safety Executive says irregular shift patterns can lead to fatigue, and it is "important not to underestimate" the risks associated with it.

Inside Out East followed one worker to see how he was coping.