Video

A pair of young figure skaters have spoken of their aspirations after becoming British champions.

Olivia Jenkinson, 13, and Stanley Evans, 15, have been performing together for less than a year, but have already made their mark and have their sights set on bigger things.

"If I can become world class, then it will be wonderful," Stanley said.

Their dedication is already second-to-none, with Stanley, from Sheffield, and Olivia, from Oundle, Northamptonshire, regularly travelling 100 miles across the country to train together.