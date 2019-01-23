Media player
Figure skating teens the next Torvill and Dean?
A pair of young figure skaters have spoken of their aspirations after becoming British champions.
Olivia Jenkinson, 13, and Stanley Evans, 15, have been performing together for less than a year, but have already made their mark and have their sights set on bigger things.
"If I can become world class, then it will be wonderful," Stanley said.
Their dedication is already second-to-none, with Stanley, from Sheffield, and Olivia, from Oundle, Northamptonshire, regularly travelling 100 miles across the country to train together.
