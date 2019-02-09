Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Esports gamers compete at event in Northamptonshire
About 650 Esports gamers and 100 spectators are battling it out to win thousands of pounds at a four day event in Northamptonshire.
Open 24-hours a day, players are competing in tournaments on games including Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six Siege and Starcraft II at Kettering Conference Centre.
09 Feb 2019
