Steelworks closure remembered 40 years on

The fallout from the announcement 40 years ago that Europe's largest steelworks were to close has been revealed in BBC archive material.

At their height the works in Corby, Northamptonshire, employed half the town - with thousands of people moving from Scotland to work.

However, in 1979 British Steel announced what workers were dreading - the plants were no longer financially viable and would close.

The decision sparked mass protest and led to thousands of people being laid off.

A small part of the steel industry remains, but in recent years the town has regenerated with new businesses moving to the area and major transport links being built.