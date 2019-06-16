Nifty knitters knit their High Street

Media player
Thrapston nifty knitters knit their town's whole high street
Seven people have spent a whole year knitting their High Street in incredible detail.
Residents in Thrapston, Northamptonshire, took on everything from the town's church, complete with stained glass windows, to the local pub, with woollen drinkers in the beer garden.
One nifty knitter Sue Pringle, said: "We like to create something that people can come and see and laugh and makes them smile."
It is being put on display at the town's fair later this month.
