'My guitar helped me recover from a brain tumour'

A 20-year-old musician has released his debut album a year after having surgery for a brain tumour.

Harry Mockett, from Northampton, has since suffered complications including meningitis but said his guitar made it "more bearable".

He continued to play in his hospital bed and said music was "therapeutic" and helped his recovery.

Songs from his new album have been played on the radio as part of BBC Introducing.

Harry said: "I've definitely got a much, like, deeper appreciation for life now. And, whatever else comes on the music front, is just a bonus really."