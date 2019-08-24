Magical fairy wonderland created in garden

Video

A magical wonderland for fairies and hobbits has been created by a woman at the bottom of her garden.

Maxine Adkins has made about 80 miniature houses and even a replica Hobbiton from The Lord of the Rings in Upper Harlestone, Northamptonshire.

The plush homes - which start from a cardboard box - take her about two weeks to create and are kitted out with the finest fairy furnishings.

"Even adults like fairy houses, it's not just children," said Ms Adkins.

Her creations are being used in a 1.5-mile (2.4km) fairy trail through her village on Sunday and Monday.