Shocking CCTV moment as pensioner is mugged

Video

An elderly woman is seen falling to the ground as a man steals her handbag in an attack caught on CCTV.

The 79-year-old suffered a broken arm during the incident in St Theresa's Close, Kettering, on Sunday.

Northamptonshire Police said: "This lady, like everyone else, should be able to go about her business and feel safe.

"Her attacker has taken that feeling of safety away from her and it is imperative that he is identified and brought to justice."

Two 31-year-old men were arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further inquiries.