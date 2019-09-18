Video

Unseen footage of Australian cricket great Don Bradman batting against Northamptonshire in 1934 has been unearthed in a family's attic.

Bradman was the scourge of England's bowlers during his 20-year international career and is widely regarded as the game's best batsman.

The black and white film was shot at the County Ground by Dr Basil Laver - the grandfather of Blisworth resident Belinda Brown.

It shows the final day's play in the tour match against the county soon after the Australians had won the first Ashes test.

Ms Brown admitted to not being a cricket fan, but said: "Others saw it, got excited and said 'That's Don Bradman'."