Shop workers threatened by robber with two knives

Video

A man armed with two knives threatened staff and stole money from a convenience store.

CCTV showed him brandishing a meat cleaver and a long blade at One Stop on Studfall Avenue, Corby, Northamptonshire, on 17 September.

The man helped himself to money from the tills before cycling away at about 08:15 BST.

Customers were inside the shop at the time and Northamptonshire Police has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.