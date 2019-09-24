Flash flooding hits town after heavy rain

Media player
Heavy rain brings flash flooding to Wellingborough
A major road was submerged in water as heavy rain brought flash flooding to a Northamptonshire town.
Video footage showed cars driving through deep water on London Road in Wellingborough on Tuesday lunchtime.
Resident Rhiannon Marren said people "couldn't use the pavement at all".
"The water would have knocked you down. It was quite fast flowing," she said.
Other residents also reported flooding on residential streets, including Palk Road.
24 Sep 2019
