Nairobi Thompson's ode to Northampton
National Poetry Day: Nairobi Thompson celebrates Northamptonshire

Poet Nairobi Thompson has written an eulogy to the county of Northamptonshire to mark National Poetry Day.

Prouder Than Proud references some of the county's famous former residents like footballer Walter Tull and Princess Diana.

Northampton-born Thompson regularly performs her poetry on stage and her previous work includes the story of two world wars from the perspective of the African and Caribbean people involved.

  • 03 Oct 2019
