Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
National Poetry Day: Nairobi Thompson celebrates Northamptonshire
Poet Nairobi Thompson has written an eulogy to the county of Northamptonshire to mark National Poetry Day.
Prouder Than Proud references some of the county's famous former residents like footballer Walter Tull and Princess Diana.
Northampton-born Thompson regularly performs her poetry on stage and her previous work includes the story of two world wars from the perspective of the African and Caribbean people involved.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-northamptonshire-49922739/national-poetry-day-nairobi-thompson-celebrates-northamptonshireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window