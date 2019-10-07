Harry Dunn's parents to 'fight for change'

Video

The mother of a teenage motorcyclist who died in a crash which allegedly involved a US diplomat's wife says she will travel to the US to "fight for change" if she cannot get justice for her son.

Harry Dunn was killed in a collision with a car in Northamptonshire on 27 August.

Anne Sacoolas, who is a suspect in the investigation, left the UK despite telling police she had no such plans.

Mr Dunn's father, Tim Dunn, said he would appeal to President Donald Trump to help with the inquiry.

Under the 1961 Vienna Convention, diplomats and their family members are immune from prosecution in their host country, as long as they are not nationals of that country. However, their immunity can be waived by the state that has sent them.