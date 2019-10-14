Winners crowned at soggy World Conker Championships

Media player
World Conker Championships defies rain to crown a winner
It was a soggy start to the 2019 World Conker Championships, but it failed to dampen competitors' spirits.
The very British contest has been held in Northamptonshire for 54 years and sees people from around the world compete for the titles of Queen and King Conker.
Jasmine Tetley, 26, from Nottinghamshire, claimed the 2019 title after beating Andy Moore, 53, from Birmingham.
However, their crowning was delayed while their thrones were moved from the flooded main arena.
