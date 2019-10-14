Harry Dunn suspect 'should do the right thing'

Video

The parents of teenager Harry Dunn say the US woman who is suspected of killing their son in a crash "should do the right thing" and meet the pair in the UK.

Anne Sacoolas left England under diplomatic immunity while police were investigating an accident in which Mr Dunn, 19, died.

His mother, Charlotte Charles, who has flown to America with Harry's father Tim Dunn to resolve the situation, said: "I think everyone can see she's not done the right thing and she needs to do the right thing. She should have just stayed - it shouldn't have come to this. It's ludicrous."

A letter from Ms Sacoolas's lawyers said she wanted to meet Mr Dunn's parents "so that she can express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident".