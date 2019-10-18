Video

The family of a disabled boy say they have been "overwhelmed" by the help of the BBC's DIY SOS team after they stepped in to adapt their house.

Jordan Hutchison, 16, has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and needed his home to be made more accessible, but the family was let down by builders.

Nick Knowles and an army of volunteers turned up in Corby, Northamptonshire, to complete the build, transforming the home in under 10 days.

Mum Jacquie said the generosity of the community was "just amazing".

The show will be broadcast on BBC One at a later date.