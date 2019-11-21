Harry Dunn family: 'Dominic Raab misled us'

Video

The mother of Harry Dunn has accused Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab of misleading the family and Parliament over whether "obstacles" had been cleared as the family seek justice.

The 19-year-old died after a collision in Northamptonshire in August that led to the suspect leaving the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement: "We have done and will continue to do everything we properly can to ensure that justice is done."

