Video

Video from CCTV and passers-by captured the moment masked men raided a jewellers' shop in a busy town centre.

A car was driven into Michael Jones jewellers in Northampton, four men armed with hammers, axes and a machete went inside, and a fifth threatened people at the entrance.

They escaped with a £124,000 haul and footage showed the car being driven along the pavement as people jumped out of its way.

Det Con Dave Scarth said: "It was a very brazen attack and absolutely terrifying for the staff and the customers."

A father and son from Birmingham have been jailed.