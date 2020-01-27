The small English mine helping a famous US mansion

Video

A New York mansion famous for featuring in Hollywood films is having its roof restored thanks to a small slate mine thousands of miles away in England.

Westbury House in Long Island has appeared in Hitch, starring Will Smith, and Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest, featuring Cary Grant.

Built in 1905, it is thought to have the only roof in the US made from Collyweston slate, which is found beneath the Northamptonshire village of the same name.

After being shut for years, the only remaining mine reopened in 2017 and it has helped the house return to its former glory.