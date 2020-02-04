Video

UK lorry drivers who regularly travel to mainland Europe have been describing the rigorous steps they take to avoid migrants climbing on board during the journey home.

Gareth Jones, Steve Carr and Bob Threadgold say they have been forced to park their vehicles in a secret location up to five hours from Calais, France, due to safety risks nearer the port.

They also check their vehicles about eight times on the way to Northampton, via Dover.

The men, who have experienced migrants breaking into their lorries and attacking vehicles on the road, described themselves as "lorry drivers by day, security guards by night".

Companies can be fined up to £2,000 for having a stowaway on board.

"You would feel sympathy as to why they [migrants] would leave the country that they've come from, but the minute that they put our livelihoods in jeopardy... any sympathy completely goes out the window," said Mr Jones.