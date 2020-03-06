Video

Prince Harry quipped "there's nothing better than officially opening a building that is very much open" as he visited a new motor racing museum at Silverstone Circuit.

He was shown around the Silverstone Experience by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and met pupils from two local schools.

During a speech, he said: "I can't believe what you've managed to turn a World War Two hangar that was pretty cold, pretty dusty two years ago into this remarkable experience."

The visit was one of the last official engagements by Harry, who will step back from royal duties with his wife Meghan at the end of the month.