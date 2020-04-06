Street sings Happy Birthday to 100-year-old man

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Happy Birthday sung to man, 100, by neighbours on street
A mass Happy Birthday singalong was given to a 100-year-old man by his neighbours after his big party had to be cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gordon Bentley was born and has lived in Northampton for much of his life and served in Egypt in World War Two.
On Saturday he was supposed to have a party at a local bowls club, but residents surprised him instead at home - singing to him from the street.
His party has been rearranged for when the UK lockdown comes to an end.
06 Apr 2020
