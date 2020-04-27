Virus survivor, 98, thankful for 'jolly good' care

Video

A 98-year-old man who survived coronavirus after a week in hospital has thanked its "excellent" staff, saying he even had a "jolly good time" in their care.

Doug Moore from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was taken to Kettering General Hospital earlier this month after having a fall and suffering with Covid-19 symptoms.

He avoided intensive care and was eventually discharged in a wheelchair, with staff lining the corridors and clapping as he left.

Describing his time at the hospital, the World War Two veteran said: "It was in fact quite enjoyable.

"I met a number of people that one wouldn't possibly meet. Staff were absolutely excellent. A jolly good time, really, if that's a strange thing to say, but it was."