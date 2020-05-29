Lockdown domestic abuse cases 'tip of the iceberg'

Video

The chief executive of a women's refuge says she expects to see more domestic abuse victims coming forward after lockdown, saying current cases were "just the tip of the iceberg".

Christine Morgan, who runs Northamptonshire refuge Eve, said "we will be hearing many more stories of the abuse that has gone on behind closed doors" as lockdown is eased.

Calls to Eve's dedicated hotline have dropped since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, which Ms Morgan puts down to victims not having as much freedom to report abuse.

She said: "The impact of lockdown on domestic abuse will be felt, I believe, for a long time afterwards."