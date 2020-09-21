A man with a head for heights proposed to his girlfriend after they jumped from a plane for a charity skydive.

Jason Pack's family held up giant letters spelling "Katie Marry Me?" while the couple hurtled towards the ground at Sibson Aerodrome near Peterborough.

He arranged to land before her and ran over with a ring as she swooped down.

The happy recipient - Katie Line - said "yes", but admitted the proposal earlier this month was a "shock".

The pair, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, raised £5,000 for Cransley Hospice in nearby Kettering and plan to get married in 2023.