A poet and MC has penned a love poem to his county as its local BBC radio station marks a special week of celebrations.

The poem by Quinton Green, called An Ode to the North Hamm Tune, has been released on National Poetry Day and praises "the heart of mainland Britain's" many beauty spots and history.

The work was commissioned by BBC Radio Northampton for its Northamptonshire Week, which celebrates the people, places, leisure, culture, food and businesses that the county has to offer.

The station usually hosts a Northamptonshire Day every year, but due to coronavirus it chose to hold it virtually over the course of a week on air and on social media.