A young man with cystic fibrosis says there should be no need for him to shield again "if everyone is sensible".

Macauley Tinston, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, is a keen cyclist but was unable to leave the house, even for exercise, when the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

With Covid cases rising once more, the 24-year-old said he was prepared to stay at home again, but remained optimistic it would not be necessary with the government bringing in a three-tier alert system for England.

He said: "If everyone complies and is sensible and follows the guidelines, there shouldn't be a need to re-shield."