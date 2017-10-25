A three-year-old from Wales has won the 2020 World Puddle Jumping Championship, which was held virtually because of coronavirus restrictions.

The annual event is usually hosted at Wicksteed Park in Kettering, Northamptonshire, but this year it asked people to submit videos of their biggest jumps.

More than 1,200 people from as far away as Australia took part, and they were scored on jumping ability, enthusiasm and splashing distance.

Theo Burkett-Watkins, 3, from Monmouthshire, was named champion, followed by twin girls from Nottingham and a boy from Greater Manchester.