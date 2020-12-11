Members of the public are being given a "unique" opportunity to drive round the Silverstone race track, as the venue hosts a driving light and laser show.

Thousands of motorists are expected to take to the circuit over the festive period, known for being the home of Formula 1's British Grand Prix.

"It's very much designed that you stay in your car,", said Stuart Pringle, Silverstone managing director.

"Safety is the number one priority."