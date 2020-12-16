Marcus Rashford: Boy, 12, helps 300 families with food parcels
A 12-year-old footballer has helped raise enough money to feed 300 families over Christmas, after being inspired by Marcus Rashford.
Jack Maltby-Smith, from Rushden, raised more than £5,000 for the boxes which are distributed through local schools after seeing the England striker's campaign about free school meals in school holidays.
"It makes me a bit emotional, to be honest," the Northampton Town academy player said. "I just feel so proud."
One woman who received a food parcel said: "It restores your faith in humanity, knowing that there is people that care."
