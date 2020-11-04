Footage of an armed police response to reports of a man threatening staff and customers with a knife at a supermarket has been released.

Northamptonshire Police described the incident at Asda in Raunds as "terrifying" but nobody was hurt.

It happened at about 21:00 GMT on 19 November and pictures showed officers searching the aisles before quickly spotting then arresting a man.

Mantas Auryla, 22, pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court to two counts of having a knife in a public place and was jailed for 18 months.