Bodycam shows knife-wielding man's arrest in Asda Raunds
Footage of an armed police response to reports of a man threatening staff and customers with a knife at a supermarket has been released.
Northamptonshire Police described the incident at Asda in Raunds as "terrifying" but nobody was hurt.
It happened at about 21:00 GMT on 19 November and pictures showed officers searching the aisles before quickly spotting then arresting a man.
Mantas Auryla, 22, pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court to two counts of having a knife in a public place and was jailed for 18 months.
