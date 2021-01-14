An intensive care matron has said she worries some nursing staff are considering quitting once the Covid pandemic is over.

The number of patients with the virus at Kettering General Hospital in Northamptonshire has nearly doubled since Christmas, to about 170, of which 11 are in intensive care.

The hospital said it was worried the situation would get worse over the following two weeks.

Matron Jo Snow said: "It's quite a harrowing experience. It's not normal intensive care nursing. I'm particularly concerned about the long-term effects that it'll have on staff."