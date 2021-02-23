Two swimmers have enthused how they "live for" wild swimming but advise people to wait until the spring before trying it.

Michelle Leach and David Coleman take regular dips in the River Nene in Northamptonshire and have become acclimatised to icy conditions over a number of years.

Mr Coleman said: "It's absolutely what I live for. There's a saying that you don't know what cold-water swimming's like until you've tried it."

Ms Leach added: It "makes me feel alive when I get out. But I wouldn't recommend anybody just jumping in at this time of the year... I would suggest people wait until about May."

The Outdoor Swimming Society advises people to get expert medical attention before winter swimming if they have a heart condition, high blood pressure, asthma or are pregnant.